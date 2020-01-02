Brokerages Set CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

