Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 535.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $69.63 on Monday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

