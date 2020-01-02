Brokerages Set Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) PT at $10.43

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

QTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $954.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

