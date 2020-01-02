Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$54.58

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$51.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.45. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$41.64 and a 1-year high of C$52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.6489699 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.10%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

