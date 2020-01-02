Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.36. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

EOG stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.