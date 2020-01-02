CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $27,748.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

