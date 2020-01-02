PAX Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $344,357.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,535.97 or 0.21487097 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $344,357.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.