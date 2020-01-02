Nekonium Market Cap Hits $5,139.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nekonium has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Nekonium has a market cap of $5,139.00 and $4.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,559 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Buying and Selling Nekonium

Nekonium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

