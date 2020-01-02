Peerplays Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002968 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $953,534.00 and approximately $81,451.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

