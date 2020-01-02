NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Down 1.8% This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $260,632.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,723,034 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

