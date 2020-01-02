SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,126.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $258,813.00 and approximately $202,126.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00599974 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001349 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,157,351 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

