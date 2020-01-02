GridCoin (GRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,420.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.