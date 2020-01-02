New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $38,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

