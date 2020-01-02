$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.
DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE DSX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.
