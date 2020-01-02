$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

