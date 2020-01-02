Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 19.1%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s share price was up 19.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 194,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 75,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

