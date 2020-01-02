OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 750,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 175,858 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.42.
OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,860,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,600,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
