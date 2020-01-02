OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 750,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 175,858 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.42.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,860,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,600,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

