Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.97 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

