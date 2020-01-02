Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,866,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,234% from the previous session’s volume of 39,080 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurometrix Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

