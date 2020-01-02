SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,666,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,422 shares.The stock last traded at $39.93 and had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

