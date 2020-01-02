SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,666,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,422 shares.The stock last traded at $39.93 and had previously closed at $37.19.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.