Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,493,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 879% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,584 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.41.

DFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.24.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

