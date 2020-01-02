Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,403,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,640% from the previous session’s volume of 6,767,175 shares.The stock last traded at $0.11 and had previously closed at $0.08.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a negative net margin of 462.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.
