Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,403,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,640% from the previous session’s volume of 6,767,175 shares.The stock last traded at $0.11 and had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a negative net margin of 462.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

