HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.75

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

