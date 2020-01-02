SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.86

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 5111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

