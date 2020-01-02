KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.19

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 2661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

