John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.49

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 53200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

