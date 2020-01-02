ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.95

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 7473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. ValuEngine cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.