Vanta Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,484.00 (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $925,826.00 and $1,484.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network . The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VANTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.