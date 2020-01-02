Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 31.4% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s stock price traded up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 350,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average session volume of 83,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.