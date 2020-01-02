Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWTX. Cowen began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

