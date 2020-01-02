E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $828.95

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$828.95 and last traded at C$828.95, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$801.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$781.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$758.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported C$23.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$571.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$737.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 518,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$382,289,025. Also, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$745.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,148,370. Insiders have bought a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,700 over the last ninety days.

E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.