J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Stephens

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $502,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.