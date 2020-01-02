America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.80

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.80 and last traded at $109.66, with a volume of 45110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.06.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

