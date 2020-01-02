Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.95

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 18741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

