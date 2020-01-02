Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268,859.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $268,859.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and HBUS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,643,740,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,291,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.