Silverway Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Silverway has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $206,007.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. In the last week, Silverway has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00536906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

