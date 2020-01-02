TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $64,336.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $64,336.00 and $194.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022148 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.02453701 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

