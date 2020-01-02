DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,973.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $2,973.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004379 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Kucoin, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

