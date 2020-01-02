FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $259,292.00 and approximately $19,828.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FKXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.