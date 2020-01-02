Rotharium (RTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00011383 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.73 million and $22,236.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.