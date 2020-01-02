Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.