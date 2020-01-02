Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

