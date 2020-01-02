Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9,275.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.