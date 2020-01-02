Brokerages Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.46. Dover posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

NYSE:DOV opened at $115.26 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

