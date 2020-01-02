$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.21 on Monday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.