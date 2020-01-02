Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

