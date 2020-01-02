$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE DOOR opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

