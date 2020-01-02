Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin and IDEX. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $273,052.00 and $28.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

