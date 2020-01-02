VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Tops $0.0000

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $4,854.00 and approximately $13,900.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VikkyToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIKKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VikkyToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VikkyToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.