THEKEY Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $13,315.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LBank, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

