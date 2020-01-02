No BS Crypto (NOBS) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $43,580.00 and $147,317.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.